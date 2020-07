Amenities

dishwasher garage ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Very Large Home in highly sought after Gulf Gate. Two bedroom, two baths with large Florida room and large screened lanai. Impeccably cared for home with lots of ceramic tile for easy care. Open floor plan and ready occupancy July 20. Oversized two car garage for all your toys. Partially fenced backyard. Lawn care included!! Hurry won't last long!