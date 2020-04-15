5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher carport recently renovated pool shuffle board

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard parking pool shuffle board tennis court

Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has new quartz counter tops, cabinets, appliances and tile flooring, along with an eat in kitchen area. Unit is just minutes from Siesta Key beach which was voted the #1 beach in the USA. An assigned one car carport is included. The community has two community pools, one that is heated, two tennis courts, shuffle board and other amenities. No Smoking permitted. Vehicle Restrictions. No Pets. Call for off season rates.