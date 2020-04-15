All apartments in Gulf Gate Estates
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE

5746 Ashton Lake Drive · (941) 809-3578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5746 Ashton Lake Drive, Gulf Gate Estates, FL 34231

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
parking
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Ground floor end unit that is a three bedroom floor plan includes private lanai and courtyard with lake view. Recent renovations to kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen has new quartz counter tops, cabinets, appliances and tile flooring, along with an eat in kitchen area. Unit is just minutes from Siesta Key beach which was voted the #1 beach in the USA. An assigned one car carport is included. The community has two community pools, one that is heated, two tennis courts, shuffle board and other amenities. No Smoking permitted. Vehicle Restrictions. No Pets. Call for off season rates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE have?
Some of 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gulf Gate Estates.
Does 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5746 ASHTON LAKE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
