Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

GREAT LOCATION...MINUTES FROM SIESTA KEY. Turnkey furnished 2 bedroom 2 bath condo nestled back on a cul-de-sac in the quiet community of ASHTON LAKES. Enjoy the wildlife and the sound of a peaceful water fountain right outside of your screened lanai. Sun yourself on the private open patio off of the guest bedroom. This community is well maintained with beautiful landscaping and a footpath to clubhouse/ two pools and tennis courts. Best of all...a footbridge to the shopping center right next door.

THIS UNIT IS ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SEASON (DEC-APRIL) AT $3500 A MONTH & OFF SEASON (MAY-NOVEMBER) AT $2300 A MONTH.