Groveland, FL
553 Juniper Springs
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

553 Juniper Springs

553 Juniper Springs Drive · (352) 243-7277
Location

553 Juniper Springs Drive, Groveland, FL 34736
Waterside Pointe

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 553 Juniper Springs · Avail. Jul 1

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1640 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room. Gated Waterfront Resort Style Living at Waterside Pointe. Relax on your front lakeside screened porch and watch the ducks swim. Side courtyard has pavers with a convenient entry to the kitchen thru sliding glass doors. Access to community pool, cabana, clubhouse, exercise room, tot lot, sports court and a signature waterslide tower. Lawn Care Included. May consider one small pet with non-refundable pet fee.

Call or Text Phyllis at 352-636-4211 or Email: EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com

(RLNE1870186)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 553 Juniper Springs have any available units?
553 Juniper Springs has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 553 Juniper Springs have?
Some of 553 Juniper Springs's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 553 Juniper Springs currently offering any rent specials?
553 Juniper Springs isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 553 Juniper Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 553 Juniper Springs is pet friendly.
Does 553 Juniper Springs offer parking?
Yes, 553 Juniper Springs does offer parking.
Does 553 Juniper Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 553 Juniper Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 553 Juniper Springs have a pool?
Yes, 553 Juniper Springs has a pool.
Does 553 Juniper Springs have accessible units?
No, 553 Juniper Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 553 Juniper Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 553 Juniper Springs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 553 Juniper Springs have units with air conditioning?
No, 553 Juniper Springs does not have units with air conditioning.
