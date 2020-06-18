Amenities

553 Juniper Springs Available 07/01/20 Waterfront 2 Story Townhome & Amenities Galore! - Available July 1st! Very nice 3br/2.5ba/2car garage and loft/game room featured in this Two Story Townhome. Master bedroom downstairs. Inside laundry room. Gated Waterfront Resort Style Living at Waterside Pointe. Relax on your front lakeside screened porch and watch the ducks swim. Side courtyard has pavers with a convenient entry to the kitchen thru sliding glass doors. Access to community pool, cabana, clubhouse, exercise room, tot lot, sports court and a signature waterslide tower. Lawn Care Included. May consider one small pet with non-refundable pet fee.



Call or Text Phyllis at 352-636-4211 or Email: EliteRentalMngmt.2@gmail.com



(RLNE1870186)