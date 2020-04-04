274 Curtis Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

~4/2~Curtis Ave~Groveland Lake Dot Landing~Big Corner Lots with lots a room! - Like new spacious floor plan, beautiful gourmet kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new light fixtures, Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and new carpet up stairs. All 4 bed rooms up stairs. Kitchen with granite counter tops and island over looking living area down stairs. Separate flex room downstairs for play room or office.



One year lease is required.

Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)

Security Deposit: $1650

First Month's Rent: $1650

Pets are negotiable with a fee: $250

SORRY~NO SMOKING



Driving Directions: From Clermont take Hwy 50 into Groveland. Left on Division St. Right into Lake Dot Landing. House is on corner on left.



