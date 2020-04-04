All apartments in Groveland
274 Curtis Ave

274 Curtis Avenue · (352) 404-5942
Location

274 Curtis Avenue, Groveland, FL 34736

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 274 Curtis Ave · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
~4/2~Curtis Ave~Groveland Lake Dot Landing~Big Corner Lots with lots a room! - Like new spacious floor plan, beautiful gourmet kitchen, freshly painted interior and exterior, new light fixtures, Ceramic tile throughout downstairs and new carpet up stairs. All 4 bed rooms up stairs. Kitchen with granite counter tops and island over looking living area down stairs. Separate flex room downstairs for play room or office.

One year lease is required.
Application Fee: $55 (nonrefundable)
Security Deposit: $1650
First Month's Rent: $1650
Pets are negotiable with a fee: $250
SORRY~NO SMOKING

Like what you see, fill out your application online! Go to our website http://www.RPHomeRentals.com

~ Realty Professionals of Florida. Please contact Trista Fouts at 321-278-7348 or 352 404-5942 to view the property ~

Driving Directions: From Clermont take Hwy 50 into Groveland. Left on Division St. Right into Lake Dot Landing. House is on corner on left.

(RLNE2333113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 274 Curtis Ave have any available units?
274 Curtis Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 274 Curtis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
274 Curtis Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 274 Curtis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 274 Curtis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 274 Curtis Ave offer parking?
No, 274 Curtis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 274 Curtis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 274 Curtis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 274 Curtis Ave have a pool?
No, 274 Curtis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 274 Curtis Ave have accessible units?
No, 274 Curtis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 274 Curtis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 274 Curtis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 274 Curtis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 274 Curtis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
