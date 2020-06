Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Renovated move in ready home. Recent improvements include solid wood kitchen cabinets with soft close features. New bath vanities. Granite throughout. Flooring throughout. Interior & exterior paint. New A/C !!!

-Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's. -No evictions. -Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate. -3 month min at current job. -Rental is independently owned and rented in "AS IS" condition. -1 week max hold upon lease sign -1st months rent due at lease signing and security deposit due at move in.