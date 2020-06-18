All apartments in Groveland
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE
1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE

1077 Singleton Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1077 Singleton Circle, Groveland, FL 34736

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more. The kitchen offers great open space with plenty of cabinets and counter space. All kitchen appliances included! Retreat to your large master bedroom with a private master bath and walk-in closet! The secondary rooms are ample size with lots of closet space! Washer and dryer hookups included. Relax on the screened patio. Green Valley West offers a children's playground and community pool! Conveniently located just minutes to local shopping and employment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

