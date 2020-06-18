1077 SINGLETON CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Lovely 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths in Groveland FL! This unit features a spacious living room, kitchen with eat-in area, laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, screened patio, and more. The kitchen offers great open space with plenty of cabinets and counter space. All kitchen appliances included! Retreat to your large master bedroom with a private master bath and walk-in closet! The secondary rooms are ample size with lots of closet space! Washer and dryer hookups included. Relax on the screened patio. Green Valley West offers a children's playground and community pool! Conveniently located just minutes to local shopping and employment