2136 PINE RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry garage gym pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great two bedroom - two bath home overlooking small private lake in Greenbriar. Galley style kitchen, living room with formal dining L, breakfast room. Master bath has shower but no tub. Guest bath has both tub and shower. Florida Room has a window/wall unit of heat and air conditioning. Oversized one car garage. Laundry facilities in the garage. Use water from the lake to irrigate your lawn. Community clubhouse, pool, library and fitness room available to residents. Property conveniently located near shopping, medical facilities, restaurants and easy commute to both Tampa and St. Petersburg airports. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified by interested parties.