Greenbriar, FL
2136 PINE RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2136 PINE RIDGE DRIVE

2136 Pine Ridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2136 Pine Ridge Dr, Greenbriar, FL 33763
Greenbriar

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Great two bedroom - two bath home overlooking small private lake in Greenbriar. Galley style kitchen, living room with formal dining L, breakfast room. Master bath has shower but no tub. Guest bath has both tub and shower. Florida Room has a window/wall unit of heat and air conditioning. Oversized one car garage. Laundry facilities in the garage. Use water from the lake to irrigate your lawn. Community clubhouse, pool, library and fitness room available to residents. Property conveniently located near shopping, medical facilities, restaurants and easy commute to both Tampa and St. Petersburg airports. Room sizes are approximate and should be verified by interested parties.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

