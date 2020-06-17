825 Sky Pine Way

Amenities

Beautiful unit located in the heart of Greenacres, SkyPine is a 55+ age restricted community. Recently updated tile throughout the unit with custom crown moldings throughout. Larger 1400+ square foot,3/2 converted to 2/2 with den area. Bright and open floor plan with a lovely screened porch overlooking the lake on second floor. Clean and ready for new occupants. Eat in kitchen and pass through to the dining area. Full size laundry room inside the unit for your convenience. Full amenities pool, gym, and more must see.