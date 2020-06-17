All apartments in Greenacres
Find more places like 825 Sky Pine Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenacres, FL
/
825 Sky Pine Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:21 AM

825 Sky Pine Way

825 Sky Pine Way · (561) 317-0000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greenacres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

825 Sky Pine Way, Greenacres, FL 33415

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H2 · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1468 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Beautiful unit located in the heart of Greenacres, SkyPine is a 55+ age restricted community. Recently updated tile throughout the unit with custom crown moldings throughout. Larger 1400+ square foot,3/2 converted to 2/2 with den area. Bright and open floor plan with a lovely screened porch overlooking the lake on second floor. Clean and ready for new occupants. Eat in kitchen and pass through to the dining area. Full size laundry room inside the unit for your convenience. Full amenities pool, gym, and more must see.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Sky Pine Way have any available units?
825 Sky Pine Way has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 825 Sky Pine Way have?
Some of 825 Sky Pine Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Sky Pine Way currently offering any rent specials?
825 Sky Pine Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Sky Pine Way pet-friendly?
No, 825 Sky Pine Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenacres.
Does 825 Sky Pine Way offer parking?
No, 825 Sky Pine Way does not offer parking.
Does 825 Sky Pine Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 825 Sky Pine Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Sky Pine Way have a pool?
Yes, 825 Sky Pine Way has a pool.
Does 825 Sky Pine Way have accessible units?
No, 825 Sky Pine Way does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Sky Pine Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Sky Pine Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Sky Pine Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Sky Pine Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 825 Sky Pine Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Greenacres 1 BedroomsGreenacres 2 BedroomsGreenacres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Greenacres Cheap PlacesGreenacres Pet Friendly Places
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity