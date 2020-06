617 Sea Pine Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court pool tennis court

THIS LOVELY AND WELL KEEP UNIT WITH NEW HURRICANE METALLIC SHUTTERS, VAULTED CEILINGS CERAMIC AND CHERRY LAMINATED FLOORS, SCREENED PATIO AND EXTRA OUTSIDE CLOSET FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE OFFERS YOU TO ENJOY AN ACTIVE LIFE-STYLE NESTLED IN A VERY WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY THAT IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, RESTAURANTS, MALLS AIRPORT, HOSPITALS AND BEACHES. INCLUDE BASIC CABLE AND ACCESS TO HEATING POOL, TENNIS/ BOCCE COURTS AND COMFORTABLE SOCIAL ROOM WITH AMENITIES. CLOSE TO MAIN ROADS. !!!GREAT LOCATION!!!!