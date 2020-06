Amenities

542 Shady Pine Way Apt #A, Greenacres, FL 33415 - 2 BR 2 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. HIS ADORABLE 2/2 VILLA IS READY FOR MOVE IN! OPEN CONCEPT AND UPGRADED KITCHEN, WASHER AND DRYER, TILE THROUGHOUT, BEAUTIFUL BATHROOMS AND A HUGE LOVELY BACK YARD. THIS CORNER UNIT HAS TONS OF GREEN SPACE ALL AROUND. ENJOY PEACE AND QUIET ON THE SCREENED LANAI AND WOOD PRIVACY FENCED COURT-YARD ENTRANCE PERFECT FOR A GRILL. LARGE WALK IN CLOSET IN THE MASTER. PINE RIDGE 1 IS AN ALL AGES COMMUNITY. THE NEWLY RESURFACED COMMUNITY POOL AND 3/4 MILE WALKING/JOGGING TRAIL ARE A FEW STEPS FROM THE FRONT DOOR! ENJOY TENNIS, BBQ PITS, THE BEAUTIFUL LAKE AND CLUBHOUSE. THIS IS AN END UNIT WITH EASY ACCESS FROM THE ROAD. PARKING RIGHT IN FRONT AND LOTS OF GUEST SPOTS, ROAMING SECURITY AND PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION RIGHT BEHIND THE UNIT...EAZY ACCESS TO THE TRI RAIL AND PBS! Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services 561-577-0799 [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3566741 ]