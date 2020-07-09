All apartments in Greenacres
Find more places like 5073 Nautica Lake Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greenacres, FL
/
5073 Nautica Lake Circle
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:00 AM

5073 Nautica Lake Circle

5073 Nautica Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Greenacres
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

5073 Nautica Lake Circle, Greenacres, FL 33463
Nautica Isles

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nautica Lake Circle, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 6 BR 4 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Paula Stone, Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, (561) 469-7422. Available from: 06/23/2020. No pets allowed. Property ID: M 6/23-10575502 Huge, lake view home with garage. Features include walk in closets, vaulted ceilings and a roman tub. Nice, centrally located gated community. For a showing, please call our helpful staff. We have access to all homes, town homes, condos and apartments for rent/sale. Rent 1 Sale 1 Realty PBC, Inc. Listing courtesy of Free Find Realty Inc. [ Published 8-Jul-20 / ID 3599843 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5073 Nautica Lake Circle have any available units?
5073 Nautica Lake Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenacres, FL.
Is 5073 Nautica Lake Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5073 Nautica Lake Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5073 Nautica Lake Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5073 Nautica Lake Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenacres.
Does 5073 Nautica Lake Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5073 Nautica Lake Circle offers parking.
Does 5073 Nautica Lake Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5073 Nautica Lake Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5073 Nautica Lake Circle have a pool?
No, 5073 Nautica Lake Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5073 Nautica Lake Circle have accessible units?
No, 5073 Nautica Lake Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5073 Nautica Lake Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5073 Nautica Lake Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5073 Nautica Lake Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 5073 Nautica Lake Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Greenacres 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGreenacres 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGreenacres Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Greenacres Cheap ApartmentsGreenacres Pet Friendly Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLDavie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLWellington, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Keiser University-Ft LauderdaleNova Southeastern University
Sheridan Technical College