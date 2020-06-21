Amenities

5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Very Nice and spacious 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home in gated Nautica Isles, well main home with high quality, laminate /wood flooring throughout staircase and bedrooms, Downstairs has a convenient split floor plan with family and living room, Nice size Corner style kitchen with all stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large outdoor patio and yard space great for family gatherings and entertainment. HOA Require 700 Credit Score for the first applicant. Contact 561-420-0640 Ibero Property Management www.iberopropertymgmt.com [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3566749 ]