Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:50 AM

5018 Polaris Cove

5018 Polaris Cove · (561) 420-0640
Location

5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463
Nautica Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2280 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5018 Polaris Cove, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed. Very Nice and spacious 3 Bedroom 2 and a half bathroom home in gated Nautica Isles, well main home with high quality, laminate /wood flooring throughout staircase and bedrooms, Downstairs has a convenient split floor plan with family and living room, Nice size Corner style kitchen with all stainless appliances and granite countertops. Large outdoor patio and yard space great for family gatherings and entertainment. HOA Require 700 Credit Score for the first applicant. Contact 561-420-0640 Ibero Property Management www.iberopropertymgmt.com [ Published 21-Jun-20 / ID 3566749 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5018 Polaris Cove have any available units?
5018 Polaris Cove has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5018 Polaris Cove have?
Some of 5018 Polaris Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5018 Polaris Cove currently offering any rent specials?
5018 Polaris Cove isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5018 Polaris Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 5018 Polaris Cove is pet friendly.
Does 5018 Polaris Cove offer parking?
No, 5018 Polaris Cove does not offer parking.
Does 5018 Polaris Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5018 Polaris Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5018 Polaris Cove have a pool?
No, 5018 Polaris Cove does not have a pool.
Does 5018 Polaris Cove have accessible units?
No, 5018 Polaris Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 5018 Polaris Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 5018 Polaris Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5018 Polaris Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 5018 Polaris Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
