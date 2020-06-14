2604 26th Lane

Amenities

604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath town home located in desired community in green acres Florida . Home has update kitchen with stainless steel appliances . Tile Flooring in living room and hardwood flooring on staircase and throughout upstairs . Updated bathroom in masters bedroom and guess bath room , Large walk in closets ion master bed room .One bed room located on the first floor for convenience. Large fence in Patio for family gathering , Home is close to all major schools wellington mall and much more . Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566728 ]