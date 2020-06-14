All apartments in Greenacres
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:01 PM

2604 26th Lane

2604 26th Lane · (561) 420-0640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL 33463

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
604 26th Lane, Greenacres, FL 33463 - 3 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Dwayne Barrett, Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services, (561) 420-0640. Available from: 05/28/2020. No pets allowed. Lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath town home located in desired community in green acres Florida . Home has update kitchen with stainless steel appliances . Tile Flooring in living room and hardwood flooring on staircase and throughout upstairs . Updated bathroom in masters bedroom and guess bath room , Large walk in closets ion master bed room .One bed room located on the first floor for convenience. Large fence in Patio for family gathering , Home is close to all major schools wellington mall and much more . Dwayne Barrett Ibero Property Management & Real Estate Services (561)420-0640 [ Published 14-Jun-20 / ID 3566728 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 26th Lane have any available units?
2604 26th Lane has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2604 26th Lane have?
Some of 2604 26th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2604 26th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2604 26th Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 26th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2604 26th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenacres.
Does 2604 26th Lane offer parking?
No, 2604 26th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2604 26th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 26th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 26th Lane have a pool?
No, 2604 26th Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2604 26th Lane have accessible units?
No, 2604 26th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2604 26th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 26th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 26th Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 26th Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
