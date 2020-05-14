10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage beauty is the perfect combo of comfort and style. The kitchen features a large island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including an over sized fridge and gorgeous wooden cabinets. The open floor plans allows seamless flow from kitchen to living room and dining nook. There is a formal dining area and office located in the front entrance of them home that also includes a grand foyer. The master bedroom and bathroom is a private getaway complete with Jacuzzi style tub and direct access to the covered back patio. The backyard if spacious and completely fenced in. Don't miss your chance on this one of a kind home