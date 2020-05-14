All apartments in Gotha
Find more places like 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gotha, FL
/
10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE
Last updated May 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE

10527 Oakview Pointe Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10527 Oakview Pointe Terrace, Gotha, FL 34734

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home! This 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage beauty is the perfect combo of comfort and style. The kitchen features a large island with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances including an over sized fridge and gorgeous wooden cabinets. The open floor plans allows seamless flow from kitchen to living room and dining nook. There is a formal dining area and office located in the front entrance of them home that also includes a grand foyer. The master bedroom and bathroom is a private getaway complete with Jacuzzi style tub and direct access to the covered back patio. The backyard if spacious and completely fenced in. Don't miss your chance on this one of a kind home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE have any available units?
10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gotha, FL.
What amenities does 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE have?
Some of 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gotha.
Does 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10527 OAKVIEW POINTE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLWindermere, FLHorizon West, FLPine Hills, FLBay Hill, FLDoctor Phillips, FLOak Ridge, FL
Apopka, FLLockhart, FLFairview Shores, FLSouth Apopka, FLFour Corners, FLWilliamsburg, FLForest City, FLPine Castle, FLWekiwa Springs, FLHunters Creek, FLSouthchase, FLConway, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Southern College
Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus