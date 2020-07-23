All apartments in Goldenrod
7608 ALOMA PINES CT

7608 Aloma Pines Court · No Longer Available
Location

7608 Aloma Pines Court, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Aloma Trails is a gated townhomes community located in Winter Park. It is conveniently located near UCF and Rollins College. Aloma Trails is zoned for “A” Rated Seminole county public schools. Park Avenue shopping and restaurants are close by. This beautiful Amelia-Island Palm Townhome features 1,886 square feet of living space and is 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops, 42” upper cabinets, GE appliance package including the microwave, oven, dishwasher, and smooth stop range. The living room is very large (21' x 13') and is open to the kitchen and dinette. Triple sliders let in a lot of natural lighting and open up to an extended patio. The owner's suite features a spacious walk-in closet, raised dual vanity sinks in the bathroom with quartz counter tops, and walk-in shower. Other included features are wrought iron stair railing, 18' x 18' ceramic tile in all wet areas, rocker switches, wood window sills and much, much more!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7608 ALOMA PINES CT have any available units?
7608 ALOMA PINES CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 7608 ALOMA PINES CT have?
Some of 7608 ALOMA PINES CT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7608 ALOMA PINES CT currently offering any rent specials?
7608 ALOMA PINES CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7608 ALOMA PINES CT pet-friendly?
No, 7608 ALOMA PINES CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 7608 ALOMA PINES CT offer parking?
No, 7608 ALOMA PINES CT does not offer parking.
Does 7608 ALOMA PINES CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7608 ALOMA PINES CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7608 ALOMA PINES CT have a pool?
No, 7608 ALOMA PINES CT does not have a pool.
Does 7608 ALOMA PINES CT have accessible units?
No, 7608 ALOMA PINES CT does not have accessible units.
Does 7608 ALOMA PINES CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7608 ALOMA PINES CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 7608 ALOMA PINES CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 7608 ALOMA PINES CT does not have units with air conditioning.
