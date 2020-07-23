7608 ALOMA PINES CT

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher walk in closets microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

Aloma Trails is a gated townhomes community located in Winter Park. It is conveniently located near UCF and Rollins College. Aloma Trails is zoned for “A” Rated Seminole county public schools. Park Avenue shopping and restaurants are close by. This beautiful Amelia-Island Palm Townhome features 1,886 square feet of living space and is 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops, 42” upper cabinets, GE appliance package including the microwave, oven, dishwasher, and smooth stop range. The living room is very large (21' x 13') and is open to the kitchen and dinette. Triple sliders let in a lot of natural lighting and open up to an extended patio. The owner's suite features a spacious walk-in closet, raised dual vanity sinks in the bathroom with quartz counter tops, and walk-in shower. Other included features are wrought iron stair railing, 18' x 18' ceramic tile in all wet areas, rocker switches, wood window sills and much, much more!

Aloma Trails is the brand new gated townhome community located in Winter Park. It is conveniently located near UCF and Rollins College. Aloma Trails is zoned for “A” Rated Seminole county public schools. Park Avenue shopping and restaurants are close by. This beautiful Amelia-Island Palm Townhome features 1,886 square feet of living space and is 3 bedrooms, 2 ½ bathrooms. The kitchen showcases granite counter tops, 42” upper cabinets, GE appliance package including the microwave, oven, dishwasher, and smooth stop range. The living room is very large (21' x 13') and is open to the kitchen and dinette. Triple sliders let in a lot of natural lighting and open up to an extended patio. The owner's suite features a spacious walk-in closet, raised dual vanity sinks in the bathroom with quartz counter tops, and walk-in shower. Other included features are wrought iron stair railing, 18' x 18' ceramic tile in all wet areas, rocker switches, wood window sills and much, much more!