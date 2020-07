7548 Aloma Pines Court

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL: We will take $750 off the first month of rent if you move in by November 1st!



Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story town home is ready for you to move in! The town home features an open floor plan with 18" tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen and dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features 42" cabinetry, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island, large walk-in pantry and upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. With views of the backyard through the sliding glass doors, the kitchen, living room and dining room enjoy plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. On the second floor, you will find the master and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room that will accommodate for a full sized washer and dryer, and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are well-sized with reach-in closets and have easy access to the guest bathroom. An oversized one-car garage and an open patio overlooking the backyard round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Park Avenue, UCF, Rollins College, shopping, dining and entertainment this would be a wonderful place to call home!



We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.



We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.



For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.



