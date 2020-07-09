All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated March 19 2019

7548 Aloma Pines Court

7548 Aloma Pines Ct · No Longer Available
Location

7548 Aloma Pines Ct, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE-IN SPECIAL: We will take $750 off the first month of rent if you move in by November 1st!

Recently constructed town home in the gated community of Aloma Trails! This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two-story town home is ready for you to move in! The town home features an open floor plan with 18" tiled floors throughout the first floor living area, kitchen and dining room, all bathrooms and the inside utility room. The kitchen features 42" cabinetry, granite counter tops, plenty of cabinet storage, counter top and preparation space, a very large kitchen island, large walk-in pantry and upgraded appliances including the refrigerator, stove, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher and disposal. With views of the backyard through the sliding glass doors, the kitchen, living room and dining room enjoy plenty of natural light and an open and expansive feel. On the second floor, you will find the master and guest bedrooms, guest bath, inside utility room that will accommodate for a full sized washer and dryer, and plenty of storage in the multiple linen closets. The master bedroom suite is separated from the guest rooms giving it a very private feel and with en-suite bath featuring dual vanity sinks, glass enclosed shower, large walk-in closet and plush carpeting it is everything one could ask for in a master bedroom! The guest bedrooms are well-sized with reach-in closets and have easy access to the guest bathroom. An oversized one-car garage and an open patio overlooking the backyard round out this recently constructed town home. With easy access to Park Avenue, UCF, Rollins College, shopping, dining and entertainment this would be a wonderful place to call home!

We’re happy to allow pets in this property, though we cannot allow more than two pets and they must be under 75 pounds. Our pet fee includes a $200 refundable deposit and a $150 non-refundable fee per pet. Sorry, no aggressive breeds.

We run a comprehensive check of your criminal background, credit history, rental history. If you have certain prior felonies or any evictions, your application will be denied. We will require that our residents make at least three times the monthly rent and can provide proof of income and identity.

For more information or to schedule a viewing, call Innovative Realty, LLC at (407) 326-0667.

To view all of our listings, visit our website at www.innovativerealtyfl.com or check out our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/InnovativeRealty

Have questions about our resident requirements? Read our blog below for more information on if you will qualify: http://www.innovativerealtyfl.com/property-management-blog/resident-rental-criteria-do-you-qualify

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7548 Aloma Pines Court have any available units?
7548 Aloma Pines Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 7548 Aloma Pines Court have?
Some of 7548 Aloma Pines Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7548 Aloma Pines Court currently offering any rent specials?
7548 Aloma Pines Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7548 Aloma Pines Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7548 Aloma Pines Court is pet friendly.
Does 7548 Aloma Pines Court offer parking?
Yes, 7548 Aloma Pines Court offers parking.
Does 7548 Aloma Pines Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7548 Aloma Pines Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7548 Aloma Pines Court have a pool?
No, 7548 Aloma Pines Court does not have a pool.
Does 7548 Aloma Pines Court have accessible units?
No, 7548 Aloma Pines Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7548 Aloma Pines Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7548 Aloma Pines Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7548 Aloma Pines Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7548 Aloma Pines Court does not have units with air conditioning.

