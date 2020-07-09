All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated March 26 2019 at 1:26 PM

5624 Garden Grove Cir.

5624 Garden Grove Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5624 Garden Grove Circle, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4780b7a0e2 ----
SM - Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in Winter Park community of Garden Grove. As you walk in you are greeted by the kitchen and the large family room prefect for entertaining. Kitchen is equipped with all need appliances like microwave, stove, dishwasher and refrigerator. Dining area to the right perfect for sit down dinners and cute breakfast bar for breakfast on the go. Large bedrooms and great closet space throughout the home. Brand new carpet throughout the home gives it the new home feel. As you step outside to the back yard you will have a screen in patio. Step outside of the patio and you are greeted with a large fenced in backyard great for running around and enjoying the Florida weather. Community is a loop, so through traffic is limited. Act today and make this house your home because it will not last long. Visit our website to schedule a viewing. Any information relating to a property, regardless of source, including but not limited to square footage and lot sizes, is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and should be personally verified through personal inspection by and/or with the appropriate professionals.Tenants are required to obtain and show proof of Renter?s Insurance Policy

Please Read:
Renters Insurance Required. Must Obtain and Show Proof Prior to Move In Date.

Additional Non-Refundable Fees Apply:
Application Fee $65 per adult
Administration Fee $195
Pet Privilege Fee $250/pet (no aggressive breeds) With owner approval
(All Fees are subject to change without prior notice)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 Garden Grove Cir. have any available units?
5624 Garden Grove Cir. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 5624 Garden Grove Cir. have?
Some of 5624 Garden Grove Cir.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5624 Garden Grove Cir. currently offering any rent specials?
5624 Garden Grove Cir. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 Garden Grove Cir. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5624 Garden Grove Cir. is pet friendly.
Does 5624 Garden Grove Cir. offer parking?
Yes, 5624 Garden Grove Cir. offers parking.
Does 5624 Garden Grove Cir. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 Garden Grove Cir. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 Garden Grove Cir. have a pool?
No, 5624 Garden Grove Cir. does not have a pool.
Does 5624 Garden Grove Cir. have accessible units?
No, 5624 Garden Grove Cir. does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 Garden Grove Cir. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5624 Garden Grove Cir. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 Garden Grove Cir. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5624 Garden Grove Cir. has units with air conditioning.

