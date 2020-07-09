5503 Albert Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4ed65b0b8 ---- CD **Available July 5th! OPEN HOUSE JUNE 17th at 5pm. Don\'t miss out on this beautifully quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with an office, 2 car garage, home located in Winter Park. This property is surrounded by a wonderfully landscaped, tropical outdoor area with a fenced in yard. Perfect for your family pets! This split bedroom home features large living areas, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, tile and laminate floors, and a lovely screened patio, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Recent updates within the last few years include ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, and a tank-less water heater system. Interior and exterior pest control is included in monthly rental amount. There is a 2 pet max. No exceptions. This amazing property will not last long! Schedule your viewing today!! Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.