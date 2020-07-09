All apartments in Goldenrod
Goldenrod, FL
5503 Albert Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

5503 Albert Drive

5503 Albert Drive · No Longer Available
Goldenrod
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5503 Albert Drive, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e4ed65b0b8 ---- CD **Available July 5th! OPEN HOUSE JUNE 17th at 5pm. Don\'t miss out on this beautifully quaint 3 bedroom, 2 bath, with an office, 2 car garage, home located in Winter Park. This property is surrounded by a wonderfully landscaped, tropical outdoor area with a fenced in yard. Perfect for your family pets! This split bedroom home features large living areas, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, tile and laminate floors, and a lovely screened patio, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Recent updates within the last few years include ceiling fans, faux wood blinds, and a tank-less water heater system. Interior and exterior pest control is included in monthly rental amount. There is a 2 pet max. No exceptions. This amazing property will not last long! Schedule your viewing today!! Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee $250/per pre-approved pet Administration Fee $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5503 Albert Drive have any available units?
5503 Albert Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 5503 Albert Drive have?
Some of 5503 Albert Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5503 Albert Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5503 Albert Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5503 Albert Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5503 Albert Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5503 Albert Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5503 Albert Drive offers parking.
Does 5503 Albert Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5503 Albert Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5503 Albert Drive have a pool?
No, 5503 Albert Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5503 Albert Drive have accessible units?
No, 5503 Albert Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5503 Albert Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5503 Albert Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5503 Albert Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5503 Albert Drive has units with air conditioning.

