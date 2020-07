Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3bec7f048 ---- This home is located in the gorgeous Winter Park, FL. This is a single family home that contains 1,560 sq ft. The house has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home is perfect for all your needs, everything from a large patio and large back yard to a perfect sized kitchen. You do not want to miss this home. Please contact Florida Property Management Experts at (352) 241-7000.