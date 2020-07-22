All apartments in Goldenrod
Last updated February 5 2020

5301 Ardmore Dr.

5301 Ardmore Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5301 Ardmore Drive, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
5301 Ardmore Dr. Available 02/07/20 Cozy 3/2 Home in Winter Park with Large Fence Enclosed Yard! Available February 2020! - Cozy 3/2 home located in the Wrenwood subdivision of Winter Park! This lovely home has a modern renovated kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate floored living areas, carpeted bedrooms, spacious floor-plan, two-car garage and an over-sized sceen enclosed patio that overlooks the fence enclosed yard! Not to mention the amazing location, only minutes to UCF, Full Sail and Downtown Orlando!

Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.

Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/

*washer and dryer are in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.
*Renters Insurance is required

(RLNE3777277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5301 Ardmore Dr. have any available units?
5301 Ardmore Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 5301 Ardmore Dr. have?
Some of 5301 Ardmore Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5301 Ardmore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
5301 Ardmore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5301 Ardmore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5301 Ardmore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 5301 Ardmore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 5301 Ardmore Dr. offers parking.
Does 5301 Ardmore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5301 Ardmore Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5301 Ardmore Dr. have a pool?
No, 5301 Ardmore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 5301 Ardmore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 5301 Ardmore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 5301 Ardmore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5301 Ardmore Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5301 Ardmore Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5301 Ardmore Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
