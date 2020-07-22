Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

5301 Ardmore Dr. Available 02/07/20 Cozy 3/2 Home in Winter Park with Large Fence Enclosed Yard! Available February 2020! - Cozy 3/2 home located in the Wrenwood subdivision of Winter Park! This lovely home has a modern renovated kitchen and bathrooms, wood laminate floored living areas, carpeted bedrooms, spacious floor-plan, two-car garage and an over-sized sceen enclosed patio that overlooks the fence enclosed yard! Not to mention the amazing location, only minutes to UCF, Full Sail and Downtown Orlando!



Visit our website at, www.RentCare.net to schedule a showing of this home.



Small pets allowed (2 pet max, 40lb weight limit) with approval, additional pet fee per pet and additional security deposit per pet. There is also an additional $20 pet application fee for the first pet, $15 for the second pet. Please review our full pet policy here: https://rentcare.petscreening.com/



*washer and dryer are in as/is condition and for tenant convenience only.

*Renters Insurance is required



(RLNE3777277)