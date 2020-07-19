5230 OHIO STREET

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Recently renovated pool home in Winter Park Fl. Fresh paint and new flooring throughout! This home has brand new laminate floors in the living room with a beautiful brick fire place. All four bedrooms have new carpet. Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities. Double master set up with two larger bedrooms having en-suite baths and one full guest bathroom with easily accessed from two guest bedrooms. There is a bonus family room with access to the backyard patio and pool. Lots of natural light and elevated ceilings make this an ideal space for relaxing at home. The kitchen has a bar top and plenty of space for family dinner prep, appliances are newer. Great size pool and back yard, perfect for entertaining and enjoying the beautiful Florida weather. Please note this is a garage conversion, the garage is converted into a bedroom and bathroom. Pool maintenance is included, small dogs/pets are allowed- under 50lbs with pet fee of $ 350 each.