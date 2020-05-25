All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 5171 N Orange Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
5171 N Orange Ave.
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

5171 N Orange Ave.

5171 Orange Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5171 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
5171 N Orange Ave. Available 03/02/20 - PENDING --Move right into this Winter Park Beauty ! This lovely, TOTALLY RENOVATED, 3/2 block home, is situated on a large, fenced in lot and is movein ready ! The house has a nice open floor plan, with a great room and family room. The great room even has a wood burning fireplace. Some of the renovations include..laminate wood floors throughout, new kitchen appliances including , refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher, new kitchen cabinets, all new bathroom fixtures, and an inside utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Pest Control is included in the rent. Lawn care is the responsibility of the tenant. Conveniently located near Full Sail and UCF. Hurry this one wont last long !

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2350445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5171 N Orange Ave. have any available units?
5171 N Orange Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 5171 N Orange Ave. have?
Some of 5171 N Orange Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5171 N Orange Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
5171 N Orange Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5171 N Orange Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 5171 N Orange Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 5171 N Orange Ave. offer parking?
No, 5171 N Orange Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 5171 N Orange Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5171 N Orange Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5171 N Orange Ave. have a pool?
No, 5171 N Orange Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 5171 N Orange Ave. have accessible units?
No, 5171 N Orange Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 5171 N Orange Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5171 N Orange Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 5171 N Orange Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 5171 N Orange Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms
Goldenrod Apartments with BalconyGoldenrod Apartments with Gym
Goldenrod Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL
Minneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College