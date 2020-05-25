Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities

5171 N Orange Ave. Available 03/02/20 - PENDING --Move right into this Winter Park Beauty ! This lovely, TOTALLY RENOVATED, 3/2 block home, is situated on a large, fenced in lot and is movein ready ! The house has a nice open floor plan, with a great room and family room. The great room even has a wood burning fireplace. Some of the renovations include..laminate wood floors throughout, new kitchen appliances including , refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher, new kitchen cabinets, all new bathroom fixtures, and an inside utility room with washer and dryer hookups. Pest Control is included in the rent. Lawn care is the responsibility of the tenant. Conveniently located near Full Sail and UCF. Hurry this one wont last long !



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2350445)