Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
4954 Tangerine Ave
Last updated March 6 2020 at 4:03 PM

4954 Tangerine Ave

4954 Tangerine Avenue
Location

4954 Tangerine Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2/1.5 TOWNHOUSE IN WINTER PARK!! ALL **ALL NEW FLOORING** - This spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town-home with over 1200 sq. ft. features living/dining combo, updated dining-area kitchen with all appliances, has carpet in living areas and tile in kitchen and baths. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit, with assigned parking and community pool. Winter Park location offers close proximity to Local Orange County Schools and Universities, with casual shopping and dining only minutes away.

For a viewing please call 407-901-1200!

**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5444597)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4954 Tangerine Ave have any available units?
4954 Tangerine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 4954 Tangerine Ave have?
Some of 4954 Tangerine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4954 Tangerine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4954 Tangerine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4954 Tangerine Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4954 Tangerine Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 4954 Tangerine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4954 Tangerine Ave offers parking.
Does 4954 Tangerine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4954 Tangerine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4954 Tangerine Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4954 Tangerine Ave has a pool.
Does 4954 Tangerine Ave have accessible units?
No, 4954 Tangerine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4954 Tangerine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4954 Tangerine Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 4954 Tangerine Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4954 Tangerine Ave has units with air conditioning.
