4954 Tangerine Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

2/1.5 TOWNHOUSE IN WINTER PARK!! ALL **ALL NEW FLOORING** - This spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath Town-home with over 1200 sq. ft. features living/dining combo, updated dining-area kitchen with all appliances, has carpet in living areas and tile in kitchen and baths. Stack-able washer/dryer in unit, with assigned parking and community pool. Winter Park location offers close proximity to Local Orange County Schools and Universities, with casual shopping and dining only minutes away.



For a viewing please call 407-901-1200!



**Never pay last months rent upfront! Most properties credit as low as 500 accepted! Good credit rewarded! Security deposit is 1 to 2 months rent based on credit, rental history, references and employment/income (must be verifiable and at least 3x rent). $75 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must apply). Some HOA's have additional fees. Thank you for looking but please do not apply if you have credit under 500, an eviction or left owing a landlord, felonies within the last seven years, drug sales or any violent felony. Please apply at RPMSUNSTATE.COM**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5444597)