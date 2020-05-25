4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities 24hr gym parking garage

Great Winter Park location near Aloma and Goldenrod rd. Freshly painted inside and out this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with bonus room and 1 car garage located on a large fenced lot. Located just steps away from the Walgreens, Costco, 24 hour Fitness, Target, Publix, Walmart, Kohls and many other great businesses this location is ideal. The homes open concept is perfect for entertaining. Completely remodeled home with tile flooring in all common areas, carpet in both bedrooms and led lighting throughout. Remodeled Modern bathroom with beautiful grey 12x24 tile. The kitchen features soft new cabinetry with plenty of storage and counter top space, side by side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and a self-cleaning stove. The fully fenced in back yard, provides additional entertainment space on the property. 1 car garage with bonus storage area included. Schools Zoned for Lakemont Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High. Available March 1, 2019. Call today for a private showing.