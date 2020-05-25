All apartments in Goldenrod
Goldenrod, FL
4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:24 PM

4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE

4857 Seminole Avenue · No Longer Available
Goldenrod
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

4857 Seminole Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr gym
parking
garage
Great Winter Park location near Aloma and Goldenrod rd. Freshly painted inside and out this beautifully maintained 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with bonus room and 1 car garage located on a large fenced lot. Located just steps away from the Walgreens, Costco, 24 hour Fitness, Target, Publix, Walmart, Kohls and many other great businesses this location is ideal. The homes open concept is perfect for entertaining. Completely remodeled home with tile flooring in all common areas, carpet in both bedrooms and led lighting throughout. Remodeled Modern bathroom with beautiful grey 12x24 tile. The kitchen features soft new cabinetry with plenty of storage and counter top space, side by side refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher and a self-cleaning stove. The fully fenced in back yard, provides additional entertainment space on the property. 1 car garage with bonus storage area included. Schools Zoned for Lakemont Elementary, Maitland Middle and Winter Park High. Available March 1, 2019. Call today for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE have any available units?
4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE have?
Some of 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4857 SEMINOLE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
