Goldenrod, FL
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 12:59 AM

480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE

480-1 Orange Avenue · (407) 619-7272
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

480-1 Orange Avenue, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
Crescent Central Station is the stop where everything starts – a new transit-oriented apartment community designed to connect you to the people and places that matter most. Here, you’re surrounded with sleek modern style, elite amenities and unparalleled access to the city’s best nightlife, sports, culture and entertainment venues. A premier location that puts you just steps from SunRail, Crescent Central Station lets you connect with the best of the city. Claim your place in the spotlight at the bars and restaurants on Church Street and Orange Avenue. Surround yourself with culture at the Orlando Museum of Art or see a Broadway show at the new Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts. Enjoy the view at Lake Eola or take in the scenery just outside your door at the city’s only off-leash dog park. • On-site bike share, bike storage, LYMMO & SunRail Central Station • Rooftop deck w/skyline views, grilling • State-of-the-art two-story health center with Fitness On Demand • Resort-style pool with pool-edge seating • Club room with full demonstration kitchen and TV lounge • Tech lounge with Mac stations, wireless printing & Starbucks coffee bar • 100% smoke-free community • Electric vehicle charging stations • Gourmet kitchens w/GE stainless steel, granite countertops, 42” wood cabinetry • Spacious bathrooms with granite countertops, tiled flooring • Wood-style plank flooring in common areas • Washers & Dryers • Walk-in closets • 9’ ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE have any available units?
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE have?
Some of 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE offer parking?
No, 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 480-1 N ORANGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
