3343 Ellwood Court

One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Whether you're a first time home buyer or investor, you'll appreciate this POOL HOME in a serene community with NO HOA! This lovely home is situated on a CORNER LOT in a quiet cul-de-sac and zoned for TOP RATED SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS. A spacious living room welcomes you into this home showcasing WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS with double doors that lead you into the separate DINING ROOM with views of the LANAI. This inviting and functional floor plan is highlighted by easy care TILE FLOORS, a classic WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, and access to the screened lanai. The kitchen features quality appliances plus plenty of cabinets and counter space. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN delivers an OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE and TWO ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS featuring WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS. Enjoy gatherings and family cookouts in the EXTENSIVE SCREENED LANAI or spend sunny days lounging by the SPARKLING POOL & SPA. The FULLY FENCED BACKYARD also offers plenty of outdoor entertainment space GÇô add a shed, start a garden, or anything your heart desires. Only minutes from Eastbrook Elementary. Nearby UCF, ROLLINS, FULL SAIL, shopping, dining, and highways 417 and I-4 for easy access to anywhere in the greater Orlando area. Enjoy your own personal oasis in this ideal home and serene community in the heart of Winter Park!



