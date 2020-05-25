All apartments in Goldenrod
Goldenrod, FL
3343 Ellwood Court
Last updated April 4 2019 at 8:03 PM

3343 Ellwood Court

3343 Ellwood Court · No Longer Available
Goldenrod
1 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Move-in Specials
Location

3343 Ellwood Court, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. Whether you're a first time home buyer or investor, you'll appreciate this POOL HOME in a serene community with NO HOA! This lovely home is situated on a CORNER LOT in a quiet cul-de-sac and zoned for TOP RATED SEMINOLE COUNTY SCHOOLS. A spacious living room welcomes you into this home showcasing WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS with double doors that lead you into the separate DINING ROOM with views of the LANAI. This inviting and functional floor plan is highlighted by easy care TILE FLOORS, a classic WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, and access to the screened lanai. The kitchen features quality appliances plus plenty of cabinets and counter space. SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN delivers an OVERSIZED MASTER SUITE and TWO ADDITIONAL LARGE BEDROOMS featuring WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS. Enjoy gatherings and family cookouts in the EXTENSIVE SCREENED LANAI or spend sunny days lounging by the SPARKLING POOL & SPA. The FULLY FENCED BACKYARD also offers plenty of outdoor entertainment space GÇô add a shed, start a garden, or anything your heart desires. Only minutes from Eastbrook Elementary. Nearby UCF, ROLLINS, FULL SAIL, shopping, dining, and highways 417 and I-4 for easy access to anywhere in the greater Orlando area. Enjoy your own personal oasis in this ideal home and serene community in the heart of Winter Park!

Listing Courtesy Of WEMERT GROUP REALTY LLC
Call or Text ‭(844) 326-7613‬
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3343 Ellwood Court have any available units?
3343 Ellwood Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 3343 Ellwood Court have?
Some of 3343 Ellwood Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3343 Ellwood Court currently offering any rent specials?
3343 Ellwood Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3343 Ellwood Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3343 Ellwood Court is pet friendly.
Does 3343 Ellwood Court offer parking?
No, 3343 Ellwood Court does not offer parking.
Does 3343 Ellwood Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3343 Ellwood Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3343 Ellwood Court have a pool?
Yes, 3343 Ellwood Court has a pool.
Does 3343 Ellwood Court have accessible units?
No, 3343 Ellwood Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3343 Ellwood Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3343 Ellwood Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3343 Ellwood Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3343 Ellwood Court does not have units with air conditioning.
