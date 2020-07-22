All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 2704 Tortoise Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
2704 Tortoise Cove
Last updated January 2 2020 at 8:04 AM

2704 Tortoise Cove

2704 Tortoise Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all

Location

2704 Tortoise Cove, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Winter Park for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 1 bath with a 1 car garage
* 924 sq. ft.
* all new paint
* all tile floors
* stove and fridge
* custom cabinets
* blinds and ceiling fans
* washer and dryer in garage
* large fenced in back yard
* lawn care included
* pet friendly home
close to shopping, 436 and Howell Branch area

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com
Contact us for a open house date and time

(RLNE3683376)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2704 Tortoise Cove have any available units?
2704 Tortoise Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 2704 Tortoise Cove have?
Some of 2704 Tortoise Cove's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2704 Tortoise Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2704 Tortoise Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2704 Tortoise Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 2704 Tortoise Cove is pet friendly.
Does 2704 Tortoise Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2704 Tortoise Cove offers parking.
Does 2704 Tortoise Cove have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2704 Tortoise Cove offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2704 Tortoise Cove have a pool?
No, 2704 Tortoise Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2704 Tortoise Cove have accessible units?
No, 2704 Tortoise Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2704 Tortoise Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2704 Tortoise Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2704 Tortoise Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2704 Tortoise Cove has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGoldenrod 2 Bedroom Apartments
Goldenrod Apartments with GaragesGoldenrod Apartments with Parking
Goldenrod Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLWindermere, FLBithlo, FLSouth Apopka, FLPine Castle, FL
Holly Hill, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLMeadow Woods, FLPoinciana, FLUnion Park, FLBay Hill, FLCocoa West, FLPort St. John, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLEdgewater, FLUniversity, FLThe Villages, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityUniversity of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
Florida Institute of Technology