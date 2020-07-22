2704 Tortoise Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan range

2 Bedroom 1 Bath Duplex in Winter Park for RENT! - * 2 bedroom 1 bath with a 1 car garage

* 924 sq. ft.

* all new paint

* all tile floors

* stove and fridge

* custom cabinets

* blinds and ceiling fans

* washer and dryer in garage

* large fenced in back yard

* lawn care included

* pet friendly home

close to shopping, 436 and Howell Branch area



Applications are per adult ($75). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) have breed restrictions (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



