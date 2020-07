Amenities

For lease. Three bedroom, two bath duplex in Winter Park. Centrally located off Howell Branch road, this home features an open layout with tile floors, fresh paint, and has been professionally cleaned and is ready for move-in. Each bedrooms is comfortably sized with ample closet space. Interior laundry is a plus. Convenient to nearby shops and dining. Lawn care included. First month & security deposit due at move-in. *No smoking allowed*