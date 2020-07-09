2532 Kamnic Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup walk in closets fireplace extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10ad42d00b ----

AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This two bedroom duplex is located just off Howell Branch Rd. in Winter Park conveniently located to major shopping, dining, and nearby Winter Park schools. It includes a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout, kitchen with all the appliances with breakfast bar, fireplace in the living room, nice master suite with his/her sinks and big walk-in closet, large walk-in utility room with full size washer/dryer hookups, outside storage, fenced yard and private off street parking.