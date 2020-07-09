All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 2532 Kamnic Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
2532 Kamnic Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2532 Kamnic Ct.

2532 Kamnic Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

2532 Kamnic Court, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

w/d hookup
walk in closets
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/10ad42d00b ----
AVAILABLE APRIL 5, 2019! Please call or text 407.449.1530 to schedule a showing. This two bedroom duplex is located just off Howell Branch Rd. in Winter Park conveniently located to major shopping, dining, and nearby Winter Park schools. It includes a split floor plan with ceramic tile throughout, kitchen with all the appliances with breakfast bar, fireplace in the living room, nice master suite with his/her sinks and big walk-in closet, large walk-in utility room with full size washer/dryer hookups, outside storage, fenced yard and private off street parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2532 Kamnic Ct. have any available units?
2532 Kamnic Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 2532 Kamnic Ct. have?
Some of 2532 Kamnic Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2532 Kamnic Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
2532 Kamnic Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 Kamnic Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 2532 Kamnic Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 2532 Kamnic Ct. offer parking?
No, 2532 Kamnic Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 2532 Kamnic Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 Kamnic Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 Kamnic Ct. have a pool?
No, 2532 Kamnic Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 2532 Kamnic Ct. have accessible units?
No, 2532 Kamnic Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 Kamnic Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 Kamnic Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 Kamnic Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 Kamnic Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms
Goldenrod Apartments with BalconyGoldenrod Apartments with Gym
Goldenrod Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL
Minneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College