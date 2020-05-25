1724 PERUVIAN LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Live in this totally renovated home in Winter Park with 3 bedroom, 2 upgraded bathrooms. Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops throughout, Ceramic Tile and Carpet flooring. Washer/Dryer hookups. Fenced-in backyard. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w. approval and non-refundable pet fee).