Goldenrod, FL
1724 PERUVIAN LANE
Last updated April 14 2020 at 12:45 AM

1724 PERUVIAN LANE

1724 Peruvian Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1724 Peruvian Lane, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Live in this totally renovated home in Winter Park with 3 bedroom, 2 upgraded bathrooms. Updated kitchen with Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter tops throughout, Ceramic Tile and Carpet flooring. Washer/Dryer hookups. Fenced-in backyard. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w. approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 PERUVIAN LANE have any available units?
1724 PERUVIAN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 1724 PERUVIAN LANE have?
Some of 1724 PERUVIAN LANE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 PERUVIAN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1724 PERUVIAN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 PERUVIAN LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 PERUVIAN LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1724 PERUVIAN LANE offer parking?
No, 1724 PERUVIAN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1724 PERUVIAN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 PERUVIAN LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 PERUVIAN LANE have a pool?
No, 1724 PERUVIAN LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1724 PERUVIAN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1724 PERUVIAN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 PERUVIAN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 PERUVIAN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1724 PERUVIAN LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1724 PERUVIAN LANE has units with air conditioning.
