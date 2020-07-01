131 Stefanik Road

Amenities

To View This Property Please Click the Following Link:

https://rently.com/properties/1209205?source=marketing



We are not currently accepting Section 8.



Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.



First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.



We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!



YEAR BUILT: 1980

SCREEN PORCH: No

FLORIDA ROOM: No

STORAGE SHED: No

FIRE PLACE: No

WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Garage

POOL: No

HOT WATER HEATER: Electric

FLOOR COVERING: Tile

FENCED YARD: No



POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy

WATER COMPANY: City of Casselberry

CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer

SCHOOLS-

ELEMENTARY: Eastbrook Elementary

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Tuskawilla Middle

HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Howell High

AIR CONDITIONING: Central

HEATING: Central

OTHER FEATURES: One Car Garage, 2 story unit



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Last Month's Rent: $1,050; Available 2/1/20



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.