131 Stefanik Road

Amenities
To View This Property Please Click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1209205?source=marketing
We are not currently accepting Section 8.
Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.
First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.
We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!
YEAR BUILT: 1980
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: No
POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Casselberry
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
ELEMENTARY: Eastbrook Elementary
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Tuskawilla Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Howell High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: One Car Garage, 2 story unit
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Last Month's Rent: $1,050; Available 2/1/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.