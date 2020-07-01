All apartments in Goldenrod
131 Stefanik Road

131 Stefanik Road · No Longer Available
Location

131 Stefanik Road, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
garage
To View This Property Please Click the Following Link:
https://rently.com/properties/1209205?source=marketing

We are not currently accepting Section 8.

Pets are allowed (Breed restrictions apply). There is a $250 non-refundable pet fee as well as a monthly fee of $25 per pet.

First Month's Rent, Last Month's Rent, and Security Deposit are required at lease signing.

We do NOT advertise on Craigslist - if the ad was found on Craigslist please call 407-504-0177 immediately!

YEAR BUILT: 1980
SCREEN PORCH: No
FLORIDA ROOM: No
STORAGE SHED: No
FIRE PLACE: No
WASHER/DRYER: Hook-ups in Garage
POOL: No
HOT WATER HEATER: Electric
FLOOR COVERING: Tile
FENCED YARD: No

POWER COMPANY: Duke Energy
WATER COMPANY: City of Casselberry
CITY SEWER OR SEPTIC: Sewer
SCHOOLS-
ELEMENTARY: Eastbrook Elementary
MIDDLE SCHOOL: Tuskawilla Middle
HIGH SCHOOL: Lake Howell High
AIR CONDITIONING: Central
HEATING: Central
OTHER FEATURES: One Car Garage, 2 story unit

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,050, Last Month's Rent: $1,050; Available 2/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Stefanik Road have any available units?
131 Stefanik Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
What amenities does 131 Stefanik Road have?
Some of 131 Stefanik Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Stefanik Road currently offering any rent specials?
131 Stefanik Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Stefanik Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 Stefanik Road is pet friendly.
Does 131 Stefanik Road offer parking?
Yes, 131 Stefanik Road offers parking.
Does 131 Stefanik Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 Stefanik Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Stefanik Road have a pool?
Yes, 131 Stefanik Road has a pool.
Does 131 Stefanik Road have accessible units?
No, 131 Stefanik Road does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Stefanik Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Stefanik Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Stefanik Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 Stefanik Road has units with air conditioning.

