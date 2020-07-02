All apartments in Goldenrod
Find more places like 115 STEFANIK ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Goldenrod, FL
/
115 STEFANIK ROAD
Last updated October 5 2019 at 3:37 AM

115 STEFANIK ROAD

115 Stefanik Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Goldenrod
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

115 Stefanik Road, Goldenrod, FL 32792
Goldenrod

Amenities

dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Great 3 bedrooms 2 baths duplex located in Winter Park just off of 436 and Howell Branch Road! Boasting a nicely appointed interior layout with living room, kitchen, 3 bedroom, and 2 baths! Tile flooring! The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet and storage space and All appliances are included. Walk from the kitchen to your fenced back yard with tons of space for summer family fun! Relax in your master bedroom with a private master bath. The secondary bedrooms are also great sizes! This home is currently being enjoyed by another resident, please respect their privacy."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 STEFANIK ROAD have any available units?
115 STEFANIK ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Goldenrod, FL.
Is 115 STEFANIK ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
115 STEFANIK ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 STEFANIK ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 115 STEFANIK ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Goldenrod.
Does 115 STEFANIK ROAD offer parking?
No, 115 STEFANIK ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 115 STEFANIK ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 STEFANIK ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 STEFANIK ROAD have a pool?
No, 115 STEFANIK ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 115 STEFANIK ROAD have accessible units?
No, 115 STEFANIK ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 115 STEFANIK ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 STEFANIK ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 STEFANIK ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 STEFANIK ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bishop Park
3250 Bishop Park Dr
Goldenrod, FL 32792

Similar Pages

Goldenrod 1 BedroomsGoldenrod 2 Bedrooms
Goldenrod Apartments with BalconyGoldenrod Apartments with Gym
Goldenrod Apartments with Move-in Specials

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLDavenport, FLOrange City, FLFern Park, FLHeathrow, FLWindermere, FLDeBary, FL
Minneola, FLThe Villages, FLTitusville, FLConway, FLEustis, FLMeadow Woods, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLCocoa, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College