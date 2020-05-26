8214 SW 72nd Ave

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Multiple floor plans including studio, 1, 1+ den, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments as well as two story lofts
EnergyStar® Stainless Steel appliances, including French door refrigerators*
Upgraded lighting including modern kitchen pendants and living area ceiling fans
Quartz countertops
Porcelain tile flooring throughout
Wall mounted floating bath vanities
Glass tile backsplashes
Frameless glass shower doors
Modern Italian cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors
Movable Island Kitchens*
Expansive water and sunset views
Roll down window shades
Electronic door locks
Large walk-in closets
Full size washer dryers in home
Prewired for cable and alarm systems
Community Amenities
Multiple elevated two-story pool decks with chaise lounges, daybeds, and private cabanas
Three story state-of-the-art fitness centers with outdoor workout studio
Spin room with fitness classes on demand
Resident business lounge and conference center
Coffee bar
Two-story billiards lounge, game room, and cyber café
Multiple reservable clubrooms with demonstration chef kitchen and bars
Sunset outdoor terrace and private party room
WiFi in common spaces and all lounges for an easy work-from-home lifestyle
Private parking garage with reserved and EV parking available
24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room
Pet spa
Storage units available
Dry-cleaning lockers
Concierge service
Peaceful green space with water fountain and picnic area, with adjacent dog park and playground.
Bike storage and maintenance shop
Gated courtyard with lounging, firepit, and bocce ball court
Sky terrace with sunset views