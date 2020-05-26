All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:19 PM

8214 SW 72nd Ave

8214 Southwest 72nd Court · (305) 582-4912
Location

8214 Southwest 72nd Court, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
bocce court
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bike storage
garage
internet access
Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I'm a luxury real estate agent born in Cuba. After escaping the communists I've been living in Miami with my family ever sine.  When I'm not working, I'm driving around town looking at beautiful homes, playing with my chihuahua, Raj, raising chickens and getting into arguments with my daughter. My passion is to help people find beautiful places to live in Miami. Best of all, I'm also completely free to work with. Please reach out to me if you're looking for a new home or apartment!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Multiple floor plans including studio, 1, 1+ den, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments as well as two story lofts

EnergyStar® Stainless Steel appliances, including French door refrigerators*

Upgraded lighting including modern kitchen pendants and living area ceiling fans

Quartz countertops

Porcelain tile flooring throughout 

Wall mounted floating bath vanities 

Glass tile backsplashes

Frameless glass shower doors 

Modern Italian cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors

Movable Island Kitchens*

Expansive water and sunset views

Roll down window shades

Electronic door locks

Large walk-in closets

Full size washer dryers in home

Prewired for cable and alarm systems

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Multiple elevated two-story pool decks with chaise lounges, daybeds, and private cabanas 

Three story state-of-the-art fitness centers with outdoor workout studio 

Spin room with fitness classes on demand 

Resident business lounge and conference center

Coffee bar

Two-story billiards lounge, game room, and cyber café 

Multiple reservable clubrooms with demonstration chef kitchen and bars

Sunset outdoor terrace and private party room 

WiFi in common spaces and all lounges for an easy work-from-home lifestyle

Private parking garage with reserved and EV parking available

24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room 

Pet spa

Storage units available 

Dry-cleaning lockers

Concierge service

Peaceful green space with water fountain and picnic area, with adjacent dog park and playground.

Bike storage and maintenance shop

Gated courtyard with lounging, firepit, and bocce ball court

Sky terrace with sunset views

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8214 SW 72nd Ave have any available units?
8214 SW 72nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenvar Heights, FL.
What amenities does 8214 SW 72nd Ave have?
Some of 8214 SW 72nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8214 SW 72nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8214 SW 72nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8214 SW 72nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8214 SW 72nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8214 SW 72nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8214 SW 72nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 8214 SW 72nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8214 SW 72nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8214 SW 72nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8214 SW 72nd Ave has a pool.
Does 8214 SW 72nd Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 8214 SW 72nd Ave has accessible units.
Does 8214 SW 72nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8214 SW 72nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8214 SW 72nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8214 SW 72nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
