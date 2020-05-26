8214 SW 72nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible alarm system bocce court carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard internet cafe dog park fire pit gym game room parking playground pool pool table bike storage garage internet access

Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I'm a luxury real estate agent born in Cuba. After escaping the communists I've been living in Miami with my family ever sine. When I'm not working, I'm driving around town looking at beautiful homes, playing with my chihuahua, Raj, raising chickens and getting into arguments with my daughter. My passion is to help people find beautiful places to live in Miami. Best of all, I'm also completely free to work with. Please reach out to me if you're looking for a new home or apartment!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Multiple floor plans including studio, 1, 1+ den, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments as well as two story lofts



EnergyStar® Stainless Steel appliances, including French door refrigerators*



Upgraded lighting including modern kitchen pendants and living area ceiling fans



Quartz countertops



Porcelain tile flooring throughout



Wall mounted floating bath vanities



Glass tile backsplashes



Frameless glass shower doors



Modern Italian cabinetry with soft close drawers and doors



Movable Island Kitchens*



Expansive water and sunset views



Roll down window shades



Electronic door locks



Large walk-in closets



Full size washer dryers in home



Prewired for cable and alarm systems



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Multiple elevated two-story pool decks with chaise lounges, daybeds, and private cabanas



Three story state-of-the-art fitness centers with outdoor workout studio



Spin room with fitness classes on demand



Resident business lounge and conference center



Coffee bar



Two-story billiards lounge, game room, and cyber café



Multiple reservable clubrooms with demonstration chef kitchen and bars



Sunset outdoor terrace and private party room



WiFi in common spaces and all lounges for an easy work-from-home lifestyle



Private parking garage with reserved and EV parking available



24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room



Pet spa



Storage units available



Dry-cleaning lockers



Concierge service



Peaceful green space with water fountain and picnic area, with adjacent dog park and playground.



Bike storage and maintenance shop



Gated courtyard with lounging, firepit, and bocce ball court



Sky terrace with sunset views