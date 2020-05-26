All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 8153 SW 72nd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
8153 SW 72nd Ave
Last updated May 11 2020 at 2:35 PM

8153 SW 72nd Ave

8153 Southwest 72nd Avenue · (305) 582-4912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Dadeland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8153 Southwest 72nd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I was born in Cuba and eventually escaped the communists to come to Miami with my big crazy family. My passion is luxury real estate and helping people find beautiful homes they love. If you're looking for a new apartment in Miami, please tell me how I can help and I will take care of everything. I'm also free to work with!

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes

Bala white granite countertops

Custom espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls

Island kitchens

Unique wood-style porcelain floors in living areas and baths

Full-size, front load washers and dryers in all apartments

Upgraded Moen arbor bathroom faucets

Electronic entry door lock system

Stainless steel appliances

Undermount kitchen and bathroom sinks

Modern subway glass tile backsplashes

Polished chrome pendant lights

Frieze carpet in bedrooms

Walk-in closets

Frameless glass stand-up showers

Private patios or balconies

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Heated resort-style pool with cabanas

Spin room with fitness classes on demand

Demonstration kitchen

Wine lounge with private climate-controlled wine vaults

Reservable recreation room

Sprawling terraces with seating, some with grills

Private parking garage

Pet spa

Dry-cleaning lockers

Adjacent dog park and playground

3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with PAVIGYM flooring

Resident lounge with cyber bar

Resident coffee bar

Two-story billiards lounge

Flex office spaces available

Wi-Fi in common areas

24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room

Storage units available

Concierge service

Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8153 SW 72nd Ave have any available units?
8153 SW 72nd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenvar Heights, FL.
What amenities does 8153 SW 72nd Ave have?
Some of 8153 SW 72nd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8153 SW 72nd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8153 SW 72nd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8153 SW 72nd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8153 SW 72nd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8153 SW 72nd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8153 SW 72nd Ave does offer parking.
Does 8153 SW 72nd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8153 SW 72nd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8153 SW 72nd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8153 SW 72nd Ave has a pool.
Does 8153 SW 72nd Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 8153 SW 72nd Ave has accessible units.
Does 8153 SW 72nd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8153 SW 72nd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8153 SW 72nd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8153 SW 72nd Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8153 SW 72nd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Pet Friendly Places
Glenvar Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity