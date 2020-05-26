8153 SW 72nd Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe dog park gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage internet access

Hi! I'm Lucy Concepcion. I was born in Cuba and eventually escaped the communists to come to Miami with my big crazy family. My passion is luxury real estate and helping people find beautiful homes they love. If you're looking for a new apartment in Miami, please tell me how I can help and I will take care of everything. I'm also free to work with!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes



Bala white granite countertops



Custom espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls



Island kitchens



Unique wood-style porcelain floors in living areas and baths



Full-size, front load washers and dryers in all apartments



Upgraded Moen arbor bathroom faucets



Electronic entry door lock system



Stainless steel appliances



Undermount kitchen and bathroom sinks



Modern subway glass tile backsplashes



Polished chrome pendant lights



Frieze carpet in bedrooms



Walk-in closets



Frameless glass stand-up showers



Private patios or balconies



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Heated resort-style pool with cabanas



Spin room with fitness classes on demand



Demonstration kitchen



Wine lounge with private climate-controlled wine vaults



Reservable recreation room



Sprawling terraces with seating, some with grills



Private parking garage



Pet spa



Dry-cleaning lockers



Adjacent dog park and playground



3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with PAVIGYM flooring



Resident lounge with cyber bar



Resident coffee bar



Two-story billiards lounge



Flex office spaces available



Wi-Fi in common areas



24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room



Storage units available



Concierge service



Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available