8153 SW 72nd Ave

Amenities
Apartment Amenities
Spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments and townhomes
Bala white granite countertops
Custom espresso cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls
Island kitchens
Unique wood-style porcelain floors in living areas and baths
Full-size, front load washers and dryers in all apartments
Upgraded Moen arbor bathroom faucets
Electronic entry door lock system
Stainless steel appliances
Undermount kitchen and bathroom sinks
Modern subway glass tile backsplashes
Polished chrome pendant lights
Frieze carpet in bedrooms
Walk-in closets
Frameless glass stand-up showers
Private patios or balconies
Community Amenities
Heated resort-style pool with cabanas
Spin room with fitness classes on demand
Demonstration kitchen
Wine lounge with private climate-controlled wine vaults
Reservable recreation room
Sprawling terraces with seating, some with grills
Private parking garage
Pet spa
Dry-cleaning lockers
Adjacent dog park and playground
3,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fitness center with PAVIGYM flooring
Resident lounge with cyber bar
Resident coffee bar
Two-story billiards lounge
Flex office spaces available
Wi-Fi in common areas
24/7 controlled access Luxer One package room
Storage units available
Concierge service
Short-Term Furnished Apartments Available