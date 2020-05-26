All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 8075 SW 73rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
8075 SW 73rd Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

8075 SW 73rd Ave

8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue · (786) 304-4981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Dadeland
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8075 Southwest 73rd Avenue, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unbelievable Deal! · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
LOW MOVE IN COSTS! JUST $500 DEPOSIT
BRAND NEW - BE THE FIRST LIVING IN THE UNIT
NO LAST MONTH DEPOSIT

HABLAMOS ESPANOL!

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981

PERFECT LOCATION!!!

CALL OR TEXT FERNAN 786.304.4981

The new standard in luxury apartment living, offering the style and conveniences of urban life, while maintaining the essence of a boutique neighborhood. Revel in the stunning architecture and elegant interior designs curated with elegance, comfort, and satisfaction in mind. Our brand new apartments offer layouts designed for the way you live. If youd like, work from home in our specially designed live-work residences. Enjoy exclusive upgrades, including soaring ceilings, in our penthouse suites. Be inspired by the modern, chic dcor each morning and relax in a private cabana in the evening. Here, youll find the perfect combination of contemporary living with traditional charm.

(RLNE5537003)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8075 SW 73rd Ave have any available units?
8075 SW 73rd Ave has a unit available for $1,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8075 SW 73rd Ave have?
Some of 8075 SW 73rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8075 SW 73rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8075 SW 73rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8075 SW 73rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 8075 SW 73rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 8075 SW 73rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8075 SW 73rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 8075 SW 73rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8075 SW 73rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8075 SW 73rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 8075 SW 73rd Ave has a pool.
Does 8075 SW 73rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 8075 SW 73rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8075 SW 73rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8075 SW 73rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 8075 SW 73rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8075 SW 73rd Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8075 SW 73rd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Pet Friendly Places
Glenvar Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity