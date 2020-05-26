All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 8010 SW 63 Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
8010 SW 63 Pl
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

8010 SW 63 Pl

8010 Southwest 63rd Place · (305) 968-6505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

8010 Southwest 63rd Place, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami. The home has a nice open layout, Brazilian wood floors, stunning updated kitchen with natural gas range, and huge 2 car garage. Newer a/c, beautiful perimeter gate for privacy. The living spaces open to the most beautiful backyard/pool area with a tiki hut and summer kitchen. Be prepared to be wowed! Awesome side yard with plenty of room for a playground or kicking a soccer ball.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8010 SW 63 Pl have any available units?
8010 SW 63 Pl has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8010 SW 63 Pl have?
Some of 8010 SW 63 Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8010 SW 63 Pl currently offering any rent specials?
8010 SW 63 Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8010 SW 63 Pl pet-friendly?
No, 8010 SW 63 Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 8010 SW 63 Pl offer parking?
Yes, 8010 SW 63 Pl does offer parking.
Does 8010 SW 63 Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8010 SW 63 Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8010 SW 63 Pl have a pool?
Yes, 8010 SW 63 Pl has a pool.
Does 8010 SW 63 Pl have accessible units?
No, 8010 SW 63 Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 8010 SW 63 Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8010 SW 63 Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8010 SW 63 Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8010 SW 63 Pl has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 8010 SW 63 Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Pet Friendly Places
Glenvar Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity