8010 SW 63 Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

If a gorgeous house with a stunning patio and pool area for entertaining is what you’re looking for, then look no further! This 3BR/2BA home is situated in Beverly Gardens, a beautiful neighborhood east of US1, close to South Miami. The home has a nice open layout, Brazilian wood floors, stunning updated kitchen with natural gas range, and huge 2 car garage. Newer a/c, beautiful perimeter gate for privacy. The living spaces open to the most beautiful backyard/pool area with a tiki hut and summer kitchen. Be prepared to be wowed! Awesome side yard with plenty of room for a playground or kicking a soccer ball.