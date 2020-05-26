7477 SW 82nd St

Amenities

1 Bed/1 Bath. Heart of Dadeland. Steps from Dadeland Mall, Supermarkets. and Metrorail. Metrorail takes you to Miami Intl. Airport, Coconut Grove, Univ.of Miami, Brickell Financial District, and nightlife. 1 Bed/1 Bath, cozy 2nd floor 665 SF apartment facing NE w/garden view. New Bathroom, New Air Conditioning, renovated kitchen, new appliances. Accordion Shutters on Living/Dining Room Sliding Door and Bedroom Window. Same Floor Laundry Room. Elevator. Gated community. Gated door access. Fob and code. Exercise room. Clubhouse. Community pool. 1 assigned parking space, street parking. On-site management office. Vacant. Easy to Show. Sorry, No pets. Call LA for more info.