Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
7477 SW 82nd St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

7477 SW 82nd St

7477 Southwest 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

7477 Southwest 82nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Dadeland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1 Bed/1 Bath. Heart of Dadeland. Steps from Dadeland Mall, Supermarkets. and Metrorail. Metrorail takes you to Miami Intl. Airport, Coconut Grove, Univ.of Miami, Brickell Financial District, and nightlife. 1 Bed/1 Bath, cozy 2nd floor 665 SF apartment facing NE w/garden view. New Bathroom, New Air Conditioning, renovated kitchen, new appliances. Accordion Shutters on Living/Dining Room Sliding Door and Bedroom Window. Same Floor Laundry Room. Elevator. Gated community. Gated door access. Fob and code. Exercise room. Clubhouse. Community pool. 1 assigned parking space, street parking. On-site management office. Vacant. Easy to Show. Sorry, No pets. Call LA for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7477 SW 82nd St have any available units?
7477 SW 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenvar Heights, FL.
What amenities does 7477 SW 82nd St have?
Some of 7477 SW 82nd St's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7477 SW 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
7477 SW 82nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7477 SW 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 7477 SW 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 7477 SW 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 7477 SW 82nd St does offer parking.
Does 7477 SW 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7477 SW 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7477 SW 82nd St have a pool?
Yes, 7477 SW 82nd St has a pool.
Does 7477 SW 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 7477 SW 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 7477 SW 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7477 SW 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7477 SW 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7477 SW 82nd St has units with air conditioning.
