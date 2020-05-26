All apartments in Glenvar Heights
6961 SW 62nd St

6961 Southwest 62nd Street · (305) 423-9294
Location

6961 Southwest 62nd Street, Glenvar Heights, FL 33143
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$16,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery. Modern finishes throughout home including high ceilings with impact windows throughout, stained concrete floors, open concept and Italian kitchen featuring Gaggenau S/S appliances. Home has zoned AC units, Surround sound, Camera System and LED lighting throughout. Ipe wood paneling on exterior. Saltwater pool and cabana with full bath and wet bar. Property lies next to the soon to be "Ludlum Trail" nature walking and bike path.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6961 SW 62nd St have any available units?
6961 SW 62nd St has a unit available for $16,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6961 SW 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
6961 SW 62nd St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6961 SW 62nd St pet-friendly?
No, 6961 SW 62nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenvar Heights.
Does 6961 SW 62nd St offer parking?
Yes, 6961 SW 62nd St does offer parking.
Does 6961 SW 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6961 SW 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6961 SW 62nd St have a pool?
Yes, 6961 SW 62nd St has a pool.
Does 6961 SW 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 6961 SW 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 6961 SW 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6961 SW 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6961 SW 62nd St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6961 SW 62nd St has units with air conditioning.
