6961 SW 62nd St

Spectacular lakefront estate in South Miami completely rebuilt in 2014 with no expense spared. Imagine enjoying weekends at this gorgeous pool home overlooking the waterfall flowing into the lake covered with greenery. Modern finishes throughout home including high ceilings with impact windows throughout, stained concrete floors, open concept and Italian kitchen featuring Gaggenau S/S appliances. Home has zoned AC units, Surround sound, Camera System and LED lighting throughout. Ipe wood paneling on exterior. Saltwater pool and cabana with full bath and wet bar. Property lies next to the soon to be "Ludlum Trail" nature walking and bike path.