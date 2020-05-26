All apartments in Glenvar Heights
Find more places like 5009 SW 71st Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenvar Heights, FL
/
5009 SW 71st Pl
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:34 PM

5009 SW 71st Pl

5009 Southwest 71st Place · (305) 975-0880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Glenvar Heights
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

5009 Southwest 71st Place, Glenvar Heights, FL 33155
Glenvar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5009 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
pool
LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase. Many upgrades which were completed in the last 3 years with permits, estimated at $110,000 minimum, included new floor-to-ceiling master impact windows & sliding glass doors, totally remodeled upstairs bathrooms with european flair, new deck and floating dock, just a few to mention. Come and kayak in this tranquil setting of sought-after Lakeridge community nestled between South Miami & Coral Gables, enjoy working from your home with ever-changing picturesque views, or access easily Palmetto Expressway, US1, Universities and major shopping Malls. Pet friendly with dog park, butterfly garden, children play area and stunning breezes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5009 SW 71st Pl have any available units?
5009 SW 71st Pl has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5009 SW 71st Pl have?
Some of 5009 SW 71st Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5009 SW 71st Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5009 SW 71st Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5009 SW 71st Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5009 SW 71st Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5009 SW 71st Pl offer parking?
No, 5009 SW 71st Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5009 SW 71st Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5009 SW 71st Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5009 SW 71st Pl have a pool?
Yes, 5009 SW 71st Pl has a pool.
Does 5009 SW 71st Pl have accessible units?
No, 5009 SW 71st Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5009 SW 71st Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5009 SW 71st Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 5009 SW 71st Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 5009 SW 71st Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5009 SW 71st Pl?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ludlam Point Apartments
6880 SW 44th St
Glenvar Heights, FL 33155

Similar Pages

Glenvar Heights 1 BedroomsGlenvar Heights 2 Bedrooms
Glenvar Heights Cheap PlacesGlenvar Heights Pet Friendly Places
Glenvar Heights Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FLSunset, FLNorth Bay Village, FLSweetwater, FLSouth Miami, FLKey Largo, FLPembroke Park, FL
West Miami, FLLighthouse Point, FLGolden Glades, FLTavernier, FLBiscayne Park, FLTamiami, FLIslamorada, Village of Islands, FLSouthwest Ranches, FLThree Lakes, FLSouth Miami Heights, FLRichmond Heights, FLLeisure City, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity