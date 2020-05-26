5009 SW 71st Pl

Amenities

LEASE PURCHASE ONLY *** This 2 bedroom 2-1/2 bathrooms lakefront home is available for lease or lease purchase. Many upgrades which were completed in the last 3 years with permits, estimated at $110,000 minimum, included new floor-to-ceiling master impact windows & sliding glass doors, totally remodeled upstairs bathrooms with european flair, new deck and floating dock, just a few to mention. Come and kayak in this tranquil setting of sought-after Lakeridge community nestled between South Miami & Coral Gables, enjoy working from your home with ever-changing picturesque views, or access easily Palmetto Expressway, US1, Universities and major shopping Malls. Pet friendly with dog park, butterfly garden, children play area and stunning breezes.