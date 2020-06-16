All apartments in Gainesville
Southwood

3904 Southwest 26th Drive · (325) 375-7104 ext. 400
Location

3904 Southwest 26th Drive, Gainesville, FL 32608

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3904 SW 26th Drive B · Avail. Aug 6

$725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3904 SW 26th Drive B Available 08/06/20 2/1.5 Pet Friendly Flat Available for Fall 2020! - This 2nd floor 2-bed, 1.5 bath flat is located in Southwood II, convenient to shopping, dining, Butler Plaza and Celebration Pointe, and is on a bus line. The unit features 900 square feet with spacious bedrooms, a fully-equipped kitchen, a balcony off the entrance, and washer/dryer hookups.

Schedule a showing today!

*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)
$200.00 Non-Refundable Pet Fee, Per Pet, Per Year (Breed Restrictions Apply!)

(RLNE3865363)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Southwood have any available units?
Southwood has a unit available for $725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is Southwood currently offering any rent specials?
Southwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Southwood pet-friendly?
Yes, Southwood is pet friendly.
Does Southwood offer parking?
No, Southwood does not offer parking.
Does Southwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, Southwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Southwood have a pool?
No, Southwood does not have a pool.
Does Southwood have accessible units?
No, Southwood does not have accessible units.
Does Southwood have units with dishwashers?
No, Southwood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Southwood have units with air conditioning?
No, Southwood does not have units with air conditioning.
