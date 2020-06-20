All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like
915 NE 8th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
915 NE 8th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

915 NE 8th Avenue

915 Northeast 8th Avenue · (352) 375-7104 ext. 400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

915 Northeast 8th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Northeast Neighbors

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 915 NE 8th Avenue · Avail. Aug 12

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1188 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
915 NE 8th Avenue Available 08/12/20 Beautifully upgraded 4 bed/2.5 bath house AVAILABLE MID AUGUST! (Approved application) - Available for a new move in mid August, this charming 4-bed, 2.5 bath house (or 3/1.5 with 1/1 In-Law Suite) is located in NE Gainesville in Highland Pines is just minutes from Main Street & Downtown, Shopping, and Dining!
The house has been beautifully upgraded and features refurbished hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the 1/1 In-Law Suite, an open-concept kitchen with ample cabinet space, a living room/dining room combo with a half bath, a spacious Florida room with washer/dryer included (accessible from the main house & in-law suite), a huge, fully-fenced back yard with a beautiful deck, central HVAC throughout, and off-street parking. The 1-bed, 1-bath in-law suite has a private full bathroom & kitchenette and has a separate entry from the main house.

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)
1 pet allowed with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee per year (cat or small dog, only!).

(RLNE5044575)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 915 NE 8th Avenue have any available units?
915 NE 8th Avenue has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 NE 8th Avenue have?
Some of 915 NE 8th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 NE 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
915 NE 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 NE 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 NE 8th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 915 NE 8th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 915 NE 8th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 915 NE 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 915 NE 8th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 NE 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 915 NE 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 915 NE 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 915 NE 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 915 NE 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 NE 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with ParkingGainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe CollegeCollege of Central FloridaEdward Waters CollegeJacksonville University