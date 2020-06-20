Amenities

915 NE 8th Avenue Available 08/12/20 Beautifully upgraded 4 bed/2.5 bath house AVAILABLE MID AUGUST! (Approved application) - Available for a new move in mid August, this charming 4-bed, 2.5 bath house (or 3/1.5 with 1/1 In-Law Suite) is located in NE Gainesville in Highland Pines is just minutes from Main Street & Downtown, Shopping, and Dining!

The house has been beautifully upgraded and features refurbished hardwood floors throughout with carpet in the 1/1 In-Law Suite, an open-concept kitchen with ample cabinet space, a living room/dining room combo with a half bath, a spacious Florida room with washer/dryer included (accessible from the main house & in-law suite), a huge, fully-fenced back yard with a beautiful deck, central HVAC throughout, and off-street parking. The 1-bed, 1-bath in-law suite has a private full bathroom & kitchenette and has a separate entry from the main house.



$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18

$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)

$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

1 pet allowed with a $200.00 non-refundable pet fee per year (cat or small dog, only!).



