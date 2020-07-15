Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

815 SE 4th Avenue Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home!! Available For Fall 2020!! - Come visit this bright and cozy house located around the corner from Gainesville's historic Bed and Breakfast District. Just a short walk from Downtown, this private home includes an open back yard where you can enjoy the shaded canopy of local foliage with privacy from the street and neighbors. This three bedroom home includes washer/dryer, a small dining room, and driveway with gated access to the back yard where you can keep things like bicycles, scooters, or motorcycles away from street view. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



