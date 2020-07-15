All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:04 PM

815 SE 4th Avenue

815 Southeast 4th Avenue · (352) 337-9255
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

815 Southeast 4th Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Springhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 815 SE 4th Avenue · Avail. Aug 6

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
815 SE 4th Avenue Available 08/06/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home!! Available For Fall 2020!! - Come visit this bright and cozy house located around the corner from Gainesville's historic Bed and Breakfast District. Just a short walk from Downtown, this private home includes an open back yard where you can enjoy the shaded canopy of local foliage with privacy from the street and neighbors. This three bedroom home includes washer/dryer, a small dining room, and driveway with gated access to the back yard where you can keep things like bicycles, scooters, or motorcycles away from street view. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5823699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 815 SE 4th Avenue have any available units?
815 SE 4th Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 815 SE 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
815 SE 4th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 815 SE 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 815 SE 4th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 815 SE 4th Avenue offer parking?
No, 815 SE 4th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 815 SE 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 815 SE 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 815 SE 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 815 SE 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 815 SE 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 815 SE 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 815 SE 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 815 SE 4th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 815 SE 4th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 815 SE 4th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
