732 NW 4th Street

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AWESOME 10 BEDROOM HOUSE PERFECT FOR A SORORITY OR FRATERNITY - This amazing house needs to be rented with the shared property 726 NW 4th Street. You have to see this property! Including 10 bedrooms, 2 individual bathrooms, and a shared bathroom with 4 stalls and 4 showers this is a must see. Worried about kitchen space? No problem. This massive house comes with an industrial sized kitchen, fitting 4 refrigerators, an industrial stove/oven, and plenty of space to move around. With most of the bedrooms being up stairs that leaves plenty of room downstairs for multiple living rooms. This would be a perfect property for a fraternity house or a large group of people. Needs to be rented with the shared property 726 NW 4th Street. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!



