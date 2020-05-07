All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

732 NW 4th Street

732 Northwest 4th Street · (352) 337-9255
Location

732 Northwest 4th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601
Pleasant Street

Price and availability

10 Bedrooms

Unit 732 NW 4th Street · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

10 Bed · 3 Bath · 6000 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AWESOME 10 BEDROOM HOUSE PERFECT FOR A SORORITY OR FRATERNITY - This amazing house needs to be rented with the shared property 726 NW 4th Street. You have to see this property! Including 10 bedrooms, 2 individual bathrooms, and a shared bathroom with 4 stalls and 4 showers this is a must see. Worried about kitchen space? No problem. This massive house comes with an industrial sized kitchen, fitting 4 refrigerators, an industrial stove/oven, and plenty of space to move around. With most of the bedrooms being up stairs that leaves plenty of room downstairs for multiple living rooms. This would be a perfect property for a fraternity house or a large group of people. Needs to be rented with the shared property 726 NW 4th Street. Please call Alligator Realty today to set up a tour. Our number is 352-337-9255 or visit our website directly at www.alligatorrealty.com. We hope to hear from you soon!

(RLNE5562624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 732 NW 4th Street have any available units?
732 NW 4th Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 732 NW 4th Street have?
Some of 732 NW 4th Street's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 732 NW 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
732 NW 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 732 NW 4th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 732 NW 4th Street is pet friendly.
Does 732 NW 4th Street offer parking?
No, 732 NW 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 732 NW 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 732 NW 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 732 NW 4th Street have a pool?
No, 732 NW 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 732 NW 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 732 NW 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 732 NW 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 732 NW 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
