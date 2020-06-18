All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 536 NW 34th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
536 NW 34th Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

536 NW 34th Street

536 Northwest 34th Street · (352) 375-7104 ext. 400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

536 Northwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 536 NW 34th Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
536 NW 34th Street Available 08/14/20 3/2 House Near UF Available for Fall 2020! - This 3/2 House is located right off 34th Street - biking distance to campus & the Stadium, shopping, dining, & entertainment! The property features central A/C, washer/dryer hookups & a fenced back yard! This property is available for Fall 2020!

Schedule a showing today!

*We kindly provide a 24-Hour notice to all occupied properties.*

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3982168)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 536 NW 34th Street have any available units?
536 NW 34th Street has a unit available for $1,260 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
Is 536 NW 34th Street currently offering any rent specials?
536 NW 34th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 536 NW 34th Street pet-friendly?
No, 536 NW 34th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 536 NW 34th Street offer parking?
No, 536 NW 34th Street does not offer parking.
Does 536 NW 34th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 536 NW 34th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 536 NW 34th Street have a pool?
No, 536 NW 34th Street does not have a pool.
Does 536 NW 34th Street have accessible units?
No, 536 NW 34th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 536 NW 34th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 536 NW 34th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 536 NW 34th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 536 NW 34th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 536 NW 34th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Ridgemar Commons
3611 SW 34th St
Gainesville, FL 32608
Integra Twenty Four
3980 SW 24th Avenue
Gainesville, FL 32607
Sweetwater on 16th
205 SE 16th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconyGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLWildwood, FL
Bellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity