Gainesville, FL
518 NW 1st Street
Last updated May 26 2020 at 5:46 AM

518 NW 1st Street

518 NW 1st St · (352) 214-3997
Gainesville
Location

518 NW 1st St, Gainesville, FL 32601
Pleasant Street

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION just steps away from Downtown Gainesville's favorite restaurants, bars, parks, and hangouts. Hip luxury in this 3Bed/3Bath unit, located in the popular Historic Pleasant Street Neighborhood, easily bikeable to UF and Shands. This unit has never been lived in and will be available 8/5/20. Crafted with attention to the details that ensure a harmonious urban experience. Enjoy lounging on the front porch swing, entertaining guests in the high ceilings throughout, cooking with great lighting on the granite island, and charging your electric vehicle in the parking area. All new appliances include: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, washer, and dryer. Energy efficient windows, insulation, and 16 SEER efficient AC will ensure a low utility bill. Two dedicated parking spots per unit with additional street parking available. Units do not come furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 518 NW 1st Street have any available units?
518 NW 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, FL.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 518 NW 1st Street have?
Some of 518 NW 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 518 NW 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
518 NW 1st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 518 NW 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 518 NW 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 518 NW 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 518 NW 1st Street does offer parking.
Does 518 NW 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 518 NW 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 518 NW 1st Street have a pool?
No, 518 NW 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 518 NW 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 518 NW 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 518 NW 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 518 NW 1st Street has units with dishwashers.
