518 NW 1st Street

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION just steps away from Downtown Gainesville's favorite restaurants, bars, parks, and hangouts. Hip luxury in this 3Bed/3Bath unit, located in the popular Historic Pleasant Street Neighborhood, easily bikeable to UF and Shands. This unit has never been lived in and will be available 8/5/20. Crafted with attention to the details that ensure a harmonious urban experience. Enjoy lounging on the front porch swing, entertaining guests in the high ceilings throughout, cooking with great lighting on the granite island, and charging your electric vehicle in the parking area. All new appliances include: refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, washer, and dryer. Energy efficient windows, insulation, and 16 SEER efficient AC will ensure a low utility bill. Two dedicated parking spots per unit with additional street parking available. Units do not come furnished.