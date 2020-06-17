425 NE 2nd Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated media room courtyard some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard parking garage internet access media room

Regents Park 2/2.5 Townhome for Rent - A very unique rental opportunity! A must see condo, with one-car garage and private courtyard located in the duckpond area of historic downtown Gainesville. Just a short walk from restaurants, theater, shopping and offices. Among many others, some features include solid surface counter tops, upgraded trim and crown molding, and solid wood cabinets.



Internet included.



Our criteria for move only requires a $40 application fee per adult and cosigner, $2,200 security deposit, and a full first months rent.To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the monthly rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Any evictions or landlord claims may immediately disqualify you.



(RLNE2202975)