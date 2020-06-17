All apartments in Gainesville
425 NE 2nd Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

425 NE 2nd Avenue

425 Northeast 2nd Avenue · (352) 371-8100 ext. 15
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

425 Northeast 2nd Avenue, Gainesville, FL 32601
Duckpond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 425 NE 2nd Avenue · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2187 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
courtyard
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
media room
Regents Park 2/2.5 Townhome for Rent - A very unique rental opportunity! A must see condo, with one-car garage and private courtyard located in the duckpond area of historic downtown Gainesville. Just a short walk from restaurants, theater, shopping and offices. Among many others, some features include solid surface counter tops, upgraded trim and crown molding, and solid wood cabinets.

Internet included.

Our criteria for move only requires a $40 application fee per adult and cosigner, $2,200 security deposit, and a full first months rent.To qualify you will need to have a monthly household income of at least 3 times the monthly rent. You will also need a 600 or higher credit score and we will do a background check. Any evictions or landlord claims may immediately disqualify you.

(RLNE2202975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 425 NE 2nd Avenue have any available units?
425 NE 2nd Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 NE 2nd Avenue have?
Some of 425 NE 2nd Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 NE 2nd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
425 NE 2nd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 NE 2nd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 NE 2nd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 425 NE 2nd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 425 NE 2nd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 425 NE 2nd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 NE 2nd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 NE 2nd Avenue have a pool?
No, 425 NE 2nd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 425 NE 2nd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 425 NE 2nd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 425 NE 2nd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 NE 2nd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
