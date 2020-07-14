417 SW 10th Street

Amenities
LEASING SPECIAL: $100 gift card (of your choice) per tenant upon move-in. This beautiful historic home in University Heights, just a few blocks from campus, is perfect for UF students! This 4-bed, 2-bath home boasts over 2,200 square feet and has been completely renovated, featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated, fully-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer included! The property comes with 3 parking spaces and rent includes yard care. Sorry - no pets! This property is currently occupied. We provide our tenants with 24 hour notice before any showings.