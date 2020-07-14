All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 1:08 PM

417 SW 10th Street

417 Southwest 10th Street · (352) 375-7104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

417 Southwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
LEASING SPECIAL: $100 gift card (of your choice) per tenant upon move-in. This beautiful historic home in University Heights, just a few blocks from campus, is perfect for UF students! This 4-bed, 2-bath home boasts over 2,200 square feet and has been completely renovated, featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated, fully-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer included! The property comes with 3 parking spaces and rent includes yard care. Sorry - no pets! This property is currently occupied. We provide our tenants with 24 hour notice before any showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 SW 10th Street have any available units?
417 SW 10th Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 SW 10th Street have?
Some of 417 SW 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 SW 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
417 SW 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 SW 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 417 SW 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 417 SW 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 417 SW 10th Street offers parking.
Does 417 SW 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 SW 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 SW 10th Street have a pool?
No, 417 SW 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 417 SW 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 417 SW 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 417 SW 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 417 SW 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
