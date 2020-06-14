All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

417 SW 10th St

417 Southwest 10th Street · (352) 375-7104 ext. 400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

417 Southwest 10th Street, Gainesville, FL 32601

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 417 SW 10th St · Avail. Aug 10

$3,000

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2250 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
417 SW 10th St Available 08/10/20 Stunning 4BR/2BA House Right Across from UF! Available for Fall 2020! *LEASING INCENTIVE AVAILABLE* - This beautiful historic home in University Heights, just a few blocks from campus, is perfect for UF students! This 4-bed, 2-bath home boasts over 2,200 square feet and has been completely renovated, featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated, fully-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer included! The property comes with 3 parking spaces and rent includes yard care. Sorry - no pets! LEASING INCENTIVE: $100 gift card (of your choice) per tenant upon move-in.

This property is currently occupied. We provide our tenants with 24 hour notice before any showings.

$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18
$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)
$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3011248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 417 SW 10th St have any available units?
417 SW 10th St has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 417 SW 10th St have?
Some of 417 SW 10th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 417 SW 10th St currently offering any rent specials?
417 SW 10th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 417 SW 10th St pet-friendly?
No, 417 SW 10th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 417 SW 10th St offer parking?
Yes, 417 SW 10th St does offer parking.
Does 417 SW 10th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 417 SW 10th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 417 SW 10th St have a pool?
No, 417 SW 10th St does not have a pool.
Does 417 SW 10th St have accessible units?
No, 417 SW 10th St does not have accessible units.
Does 417 SW 10th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 417 SW 10th St does not have units with dishwashers.
