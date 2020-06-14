Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

417 SW 10th St Available 08/10/20 Stunning 4BR/2BA House Right Across from UF! Available for Fall 2020! *LEASING INCENTIVE AVAILABLE* - This beautiful historic home in University Heights, just a few blocks from campus, is perfect for UF students! This 4-bed, 2-bath home boasts over 2,200 square feet and has been completely renovated, featuring beautiful hardwood floors, an updated, fully-equipped kitchen with granite counter tops and a stainless steel appliance package, spacious bedrooms, and washer/dryer included! The property comes with 3 parking spaces and rent includes yard care. Sorry - no pets! LEASING INCENTIVE: $100 gift card (of your choice) per tenant upon move-in.



This property is currently occupied. We provide our tenants with 24 hour notice before any showings.



$60.00 Application Fee per person over the age of 18

$60.00 Guarantor Fee (if Applicable)

$150.00 Leasing Fee (Due at Time of Lease Signing)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3011248)