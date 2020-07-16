All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 411 NW 25th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, FL
/
411 NW 25th Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

411 NW 25th Street

411 Northwest 25th Street · (352) 371-2118 ext. 421
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

411 Northwest 25th Street, Gainesville, FL 32607
Palm Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 411 NW 25th Street · Avail. Aug 14

$1,795

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1340 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
411 NW 25th Street Available 08/14/20 411 NW 25th Street (Near UF) - Follow this link to view a 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AoEWUKcmavF
Walk to UF from this 3B/2B +BONUS Room with approx 1340 sq ft. This home was completely renovated in 2014 to include converting the garage into a BONUS ROOM with its own separate AC system. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The kitchen features granite countertops. Ceiling fans throughout, wood flooring no carpet, upgraded bathrooms, and more. A must see home with the convenience of walking to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, close to Publix, CVS, and other great spots. Washer and dryer are provided (not warranted) in separate laundry room off of the bonus room. Lawn care included in the monthly rent.
Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.
MLS# 435522
$1,795/MO & $1,795 S/D

(RLNE3249421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 NW 25th Street have any available units?
411 NW 25th Street has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 NW 25th Street have?
Some of 411 NW 25th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 NW 25th Street currently offering any rent specials?
411 NW 25th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 NW 25th Street pet-friendly?
No, 411 NW 25th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 411 NW 25th Street offer parking?
Yes, 411 NW 25th Street offers parking.
Does 411 NW 25th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 411 NW 25th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 NW 25th Street have a pool?
No, 411 NW 25th Street does not have a pool.
Does 411 NW 25th Street have accessible units?
No, 411 NW 25th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 411 NW 25th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 NW 25th Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 411 NW 25th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606
Hampton Forest
7301 W University Ave
Gainesville, FL 32607
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave
Gainesville, FL 32606
Campus Lodge Gainesville
2800 Southwest Williston Road
Gainesville, FL 32608
Park Lane
5900 SW 76th Ct
Gainesville, FL 32608
Wildflower
1210 SW 11th Ave
Gainesville, FL 32601
The Mayfair
6001 SW 75th Terrace
Gainesville, FL 32608
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd
Gainesville, FL 32606

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Apartments with BalconiesGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOcala, FLOrange Park, FLLakeside, FLLady Lake, FLFleming Island, FLLake City, FL
Green Cove Springs, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLCrystal River, FLAsbury Lake, FLThe Villages, FLBeverly Hills, FLSilver Springs Shores, FL
Citrus Springs, FLStarke, FLCitrus Hills, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWildwood, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of FloridaSanta Fe College
College of Central FloridaEdward Waters College
Jacksonville University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity