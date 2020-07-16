Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

411 NW 25th Street Available 08/14/20 411 NW 25th Street (Near UF) - Follow this link to view a 3D Tour! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=AoEWUKcmavF

Walk to UF from this 3B/2B +BONUS Room with approx 1340 sq ft. This home was completely renovated in 2014 to include converting the garage into a BONUS ROOM with its own separate AC system. Stainless steel appliances include refrigerator, range, dishwasher, and microwave. The kitchen features granite countertops. Ceiling fans throughout, wood flooring no carpet, upgraded bathrooms, and more. A must see home with the convenience of walking to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, close to Publix, CVS, and other great spots. Washer and dryer are provided (not warranted) in separate laundry room off of the bonus room. Lawn care included in the monthly rent.

Upon approval, any decision not to execute the lease will result in a forfeiture of the "Holding Fee" which is equal to one month's rent plus the forfeiture of the Administration Fee of $250.00.

MLS# 435522

$1,795/MO & $1,795 S/D



(RLNE3249421)